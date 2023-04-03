x
One dead after fatal crash in Loving County

34-year-old Brandon Lumpkin was killed in the crash on March 31.
LOVING COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Loving County on March 31. 

34-year-old Brandon Lumpkin of Arkansas was killed in the crash. The other driver involved in the incident was not injured. 

The initial investigation revealed that Lumpkin, driving a 2009 Ford F-150, was traveling Southeast on CR 300. The other vehicle, a 2013 Kenworth truck with trailer, was also traveling Southeast on CR 300 and prepared to make a left turn. Lumpkin attempted to pass the truck in the no passing zone while the truck looked to turn. This caused Lumpkin to make a quick turn back into the southbound lane and hit into the truck's trailer. 

Lumpkin was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The investigation is still ongoing, and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

