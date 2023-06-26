One dead after fatal crash in Loving County

35-year-old Fernando Suiga Lopez of Mexico was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on June 24.

LOVING COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Loving County on June 24.

35-year-old Fernando Suiga Lopez of Mexico was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other person involved in the crash was transported to Medical Center Hospital in serious condition.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2008 Freightliner truck with trailer, driven by Lopez, was traveling eastbound on SH 302, while a 2017 Freightliner truck with trailer was traveling westbound. The 2017 Freightliner then veered off into the eastbound and struck the 2008 Freightliner head on.