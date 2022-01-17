One dead after fatal crash in Howard County

63-year-old Teddy Mack Hillis was killed in the crash.

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a fatal crash in Howard County on January 12.

63-year-old Teddy Mack Hillis of Noble, Oklahoma was identified as the victim of the crash.

The initial investigation revealed that Hillis was traveling east on Interstate 20 in a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup when it failed to control its speed and struck the rear of a 2019 Freightliner truck tractor with a trailer driven by 62-year-old Scott Jerome Neal.

The truck tractor stopped in the outside lane due to backed up traffic from construction. Neal did not sustain any injuries during the crash and both men were wearing their seatbelts according to Texas DPS.