One dead after fatal crash in Howard County

A 17-year-old male from Big Spring was killed in the crash that occurred on Interstate 20 at 10:09 p.m.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2003 GMC 1500 Pickup was traveling eastbound on Interstate 20 when the driver of the vehicle tried exiting at an unsafe speed. This led to the vehicle veering off the road and into a side skid.

The front passenger was ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over. The front passenger was the 17-year-old male who was pronounced dead after being transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center.