One dead after fatal crash in Howard County

35-year-old Jaime Romero Alvarado of Odessa was killed in the crash on May 12.

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on May 12 in Howard County.

35-year-old Jaime Romero Alvarado of Odessa was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other driver involved in the crash did not sustain any injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that the Alvarado was traveling northbound on SH 350, while the other vehicle, a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia with trailer, was traveling southbound on SH 350. The Freightliner began to side skid on the wet roadway and crossed into the northbound lanes, which lead to a collision with Alvarado's vehicle.