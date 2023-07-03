1 dead after crash in Howard County

22-year-old Vernon Brady Doggett of Moran was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on June 30.

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a crash in Howard County on June 30.

22-year-old Vernon Brady Doggett of Moran, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while the other person involved was transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2019 Ford F-150, driven by Doggett, was traveling southbound on SH 350, while a 2006 Freightliner Truck with Trailer was traveling northbound on SH 350. For an unknown reason, the 2006 Freightliner Truck veered off into the southbound lane and crashed into the Ford F-150.