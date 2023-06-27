One dead after fatal crash in Howard County

69-year-old Carlos Rodriguez of Big Spring pronounced dead by medical staff after being transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Howard County on June 26.

69-year-old Carlos Rodriguez of Big Spring was transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center following the crash where he was later pronounced dead. The other driver involved in the crash was not injured.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2012 Buick Enclave, driven by Rodriguez, was disabled in the eastbound outside lane of I-20. This was due to striking the center median from a previous crash. The other vehicle involved in the crash was traveling in the same outside lane going eastbound on I-20 when it hit the rear of the disabled Buick Enclave.