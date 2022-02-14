One dead after fatal crash in Gaines County

57-year-old Enrique Sotelo of Denver City was killed during the crash on February 12.

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed after a fatal crash in Gaines County on February 12.

57-year-old Enrique Sotelo of Denver City was killed in the accident that happened eight miles northwest of Seminole.

The initial investigation revealed that Sotelo was traveling westbound on CR 212, while another vehicle, driven by 48-year-old Randy Atwood of Hobbs, New Mexico, was traveling southbound on CR 211. Atwood failed to stop at the intersection of CR 211 and 212, which led to Atwood striking the Sotelo's car.

Sotelo was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Atwood is currently in stable condition at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock.