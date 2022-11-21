x
One dead after fatal crash in Gaines County

32-year-old Lorena Paz-Alvarez of Denver City was killed in the crash on November 18 at 7:25 p.m.
GAINES COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Gaines County on November 18 at 7:25 p.m. 

The initial investigation revealed that 32-year-old Lorena Paz-Alvarez of Denver City of traveling southbound on FM 2055. Paz-Alvarez failed to negotiate a curve, which lead to her veering into the east barrow ditch and rolling over. Paz-Alvarez was ejected from the vehicle and transported immediately to Yoakum County Hospital where she would later succumb to her injuries. 

The investigation is still ongoing, and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

