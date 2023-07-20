One dead after fatal crash in Eddy County

27-year-old Eric L. Carrasco from Carlsbad, New Mexico was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene on July 19.

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Eddy County.

The incident occurred on July 19. Eddy County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a vehicle rollover on US Highway 62/180 near mile post 47.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound when it hit the center median. The driver of the vehicle tried to get back onto the road, which lead to the vehicle overcorrecting and causing it to rollover in a clockwise motion.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 27-year-old Eric L. Carrasco of Carlsbad, New Mexico. Carrasco was ejected from the Tahoe and pronounced dead at the scene.