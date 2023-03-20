x
One dead after crash in Ector County

42-year-old Tommy Jo Bohrbough of Alabama was killed in the crash on March 17.
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Ector County on March 17. 

42-year-old Tommy Jo Bohrbough of Alabama was killed in the crash on SH 302 at 6:11 a.m. 

The initial investigation revealed that the other vehicle involved in the crash, a 2019 Mack truck with trailer, was traveling westbound on SH 302, while Bohrbough was also traveling westbound behind the Mack truck. 

The Mack truck was about to make a right turn when Bohrbough struck the trailer being dragged by the Mack truck. This led to the death of Bohrbough. 

Bohrbough was not wearing a seatbelt during the incident, while the driver of the Mack truck was not injured. 

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

