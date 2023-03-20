One dead after crash in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Ector County on March 17.
42-year-old Tommy Jo Bohrbough of Alabama was killed in the crash on SH 302 at 6:11 a.m.
The initial investigation revealed that the other vehicle involved in the crash, a 2019 Mack truck with trailer, was traveling westbound on SH 302, while Bohrbough was also traveling westbound behind the Mack truck.
The Mack truck was about to make a right turn when Bohrbough struck the trailer being dragged by the Mack truck. This led to the death of Bohrbough.
Bohrbough was not wearing a seatbelt during the incident, while the driver of the Mack truck was not injured.
We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.