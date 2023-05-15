x
One dead after fatal crash in Ector County

34-year-old Shane Pena-Tarango of Andrews was pronounced dead at the scene on May 14.
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Ector County on May 14. 

34-year-old Shane Pena-Tarango of Andrews was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the same vehicle as Pena-Tarango was treated and released from MCH, while the driver of the other vehicle involved was not injured. 

The initial investigation revealed that a 2012 Freightliner with trailer was traveling westbound on SH 158, while Pena-Tarango was traveling northbound on FM 1936. According to Texas DPS, Pena-Tarango disregarded the stop sign at the intersection of SH 158 and FM 1936, which led to a collision between the Freightliner and Pena-Tarango's vehicle. Pena-Tarango was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. 

The investigation is still ongoing, and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

