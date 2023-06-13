One dead after fatal crash in Ector County

40-year-old Ashley Lopez of Stanton was pronounced dead at the scene on June 12.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Ector County on June 12.

40-year-old Ashley Lopez of Stanton was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the vehicle Lopez was in was transported to Medical Center Hospital and is in stable condition.

The driver and the two passengers in the other vehicle did not sustain any serious injuries from the crash.

The initial investigation revealed that the vehicle Lopez was in, a 2009 Ford F-250, was traveling northbound on FM 1936, while the other vehicle involved, a 2010 Ford Edge, was traveling westbound on SH 302. The Ford F-250 crossed the eastbound lanes of SH 302 and the driver of the Ford F-250 failed to yield the right of way to the Ford Edge. This resulted into the crash between the two vehicles.