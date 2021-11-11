One dead after crash in Ector County

26-year-old Matthew Larue of Andrews was killed during the incident

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — 26-year-old Matthew Allen Larue of Andrews was killed in a crash in Ector County.

The incident happened four miles East of Goldsmith on November 8.

The initial investigation revealed that Larue was traveling southbound on FM 181, while the other vehicle, driven by 41-year-old Roberto Toirac, was traveling northbound on FM 181. Larue drove onto the northbound lane and hit Toirac's vehicle.

Larue was driving a 2011 Cadillac CTS, while Toirac was driving a 2011 Freightliner Truck Tractor.

Toirac sustained no injuries during the incident.