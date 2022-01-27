One dead after fatal crash in Ector County

27-year-old Ross Johnson of Odessa succumbed to his injuries from the crash on January 17

ODESSA, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on January 2.

27-year-old Ross Johnson of Odessa was the victim of the crash in Ector County.

The initial investigation revealed that Johnson was traveling southbound on Damascus Ave when Johnson drove at an unsafe speed at a curve and veered off the roadway. The vehicle rolled over multiple times and Johnson was ejected from the vehicle.

Johnson was taken to Odessa Medical Center where he eventually succumbed to his injuries on January 17. According to Texas DPS, Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt.