The Driver, 59-year-old Randy O'Neal, was killed after leaving the roadway and rolling over.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — 59-year-old Randy O'neal of Odessa was killed on September 4 around 3:25 p.m. after falling off his motorcyle.

O'Neal was driving his 2003 Harley Davidson on State Highway 158 when he started to travel at unsafe speeds and soon after left the roadway and rolled.

O'Neal was not wearing a helmet while riding his motorcyle and hit speeds as high as 55 mph.