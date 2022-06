Texas DPS said the crash happened on Hwy 302 and FM 866 at 3:30 a.m. this morning.

ODESSA, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Ector County this morning.

Texas DPS said the crash happened on Highway 302 and FM 866 at 3:30 a.m.

The crash is currently under investigation and the identity of the killed person has not been released yet.