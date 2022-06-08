One dead after fatal crash in Crane County

68-year-old Ebrahim Erfanian of Crane was killed in the crash.

CRANE, Texas — One person has been killed after a fatal crash occurred in Crane County.

The incident happened on June 7 at 4:12 p.m. on SH 329. 68-year-old Ebrahim Erfanian was killed in the crash.

The initial investigation revealed that Erfanian was parked on the shoulder of SH 329 when the other vehicle involved in crash drove onto the improved shoulder for an unknown reason, and struck the vehicle Erfanian was in. Erfanian was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured during the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.