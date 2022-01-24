x
One dead after fatal crash in Andrews County

33-year-old Aaron Grado of Odessa was killed in the crash on January 21.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

ANDREWS, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Andrews County on January 21. 

33-year-old Aaron Matthew Grado was killed in the single-vehicle accident. 

The initial investigation revealed that Grado was driving a 2016 Kenworth truck westbound on SH 115 when a piece of a road debris was thrown up by a passing vehicle. The debris struck the windshield and eventually hit Grado, which caused him to veer off the roadway and through a fence. 

Grado was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock where he was pronounced dead shortly after. It is unknown at this time whether or not he was wearing a seatbelt. 

The investigation is still ongoing. 

