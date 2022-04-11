One dead after crash in Andrews County

38-year-old Hayley Chapman of Big Spring was killed in the crash on April 10.

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Andrews County on April 10.

The incident involved three vehicles on SH 176,18 miles east of Andrews. The initial investigation revealed that vehicle one, driven by 56-year-old Jose Zubia-Martinez, was traveling westbound on SH 176, while vehicles two and three, driven by 38-year-old Joshua Wayne Chapman and 46-year-old Jesus Adrian Martinez respectively, were traveling eastbound on SH 176.

Vehicle one veered into the eastbound lane and went into the south barrow ditch. It then got back onto SH 176 where he struck vehicle 3's trailer, which caused vehicle one to hit into vehicle two.

Jesus Adrian Martinez sustained no injuries during the crash, but both Zubia-Martinez and Chapman are in critical/serious condition at Midland Memorial Hospital.

Chapman did have a passenger in his vehicle, 38-year-old Hayley Chapman, who was killed during the fatal crash.