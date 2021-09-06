One dead after fatal accident in Odessa

Bryan Contreras was pronounced dead on scene by OPD.

ODESSA, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal single car accident in the 4000 block of E 52nd.

Odessa Fire Rescue and the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to the scene and pronounced the front passenger, Bryan Contreras, dead on the scene.

The investigation revealed that a Black 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling West on 52nd at high speeds when it left the roadway, striking a fence and tree.

The car was operated by Leonal Torres, and both Torres and rear passenger Alexis Luna were ejected and transported to MCH with life threatening injuries.