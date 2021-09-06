One dead after fatal accident in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal single car accident in the 4000 block of E 52nd.
Odessa Fire Rescue and the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to the scene and pronounced the front passenger, Bryan Contreras, dead on the scene.
The investigation revealed that a Black 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling West on 52nd at high speeds when it left the roadway, striking a fence and tree.
The car was operated by Leonal Torres, and both Torres and rear passenger Alexis Luna were ejected and transported to MCH with life threatening injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing and next of kin has been notified.