One dead after crash in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — A pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a vehicle in Midland.

The incident occurred around 5:06 a.m. on September 6 in the 3000 block of W. Interstate 20 on the north service road.

When MPD arrived on the scene, they noticed a 2017 blue Hyundai Tucson pulled over on the roadway facing eastbound.

The driver said they were traveling eastbound when they struck the pedestrian.

The Midland Fire Department and EMS confirmed that the pedestrian has been killed.