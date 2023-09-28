x
One dead after crash in Reeves County

38-year-old German Barbosa Martinez of Pecos was pronounced dead after being transported to Reeves Regional Hospital.
REEVES COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Reeves County on Sept. 28. 

38-year-old German Barbosa Martinez was transported to Reeves Regional Hospital in Pecos where he was later pronounced dead.  

The initial investigation revealed that Martinez was traveling southwest on CR 415 when he went off the road on the right side and hit a power line anchor. Martinez, driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, then overcorrected, which led to a vehicle rollover. Martinez also was ejected from the vehicle, and wearing no seatbelt during the crash. 

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information. The investigation is still ongoing. 

