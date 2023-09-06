One dead after crash in Midland County

37-year-old Herardo Canales of La Feria, Texas was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Midland County on September 5.

37-year-old Herardo Canales of La Feria, Texas was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The other person involved in the crash was not injured.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Canales, was traveling northbound on SH 349, while the second vehicle, a 2018 Kenworth with trailer, was traveling southbound on SH 349. For an unknown reason, Canales veered over into the southbound lanes and hit into the side of the Kenworth and its trailer.