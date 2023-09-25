One dead after crash in Ector County

20-year-old Addison Nichole Palma of Odessa was pronounced dead after being transported to Medical Center Hospital.

ODESSA, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Ector County on September 23.

20-year-old Addison Nichole Palma of Odessa was transported to Medical Center Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The other two people involved in the crash were transported to Medical Center Hospital. One of them is in stable condition, while the other is currently in critical condition.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2020 Hyundai Tucson, driven by Palma, was traveling southbound on US 385, while the other vehicle involved, a 2022 Ram 1500, was traveling northbound on US 385. Both vehicles were heading towards Valencia Street when the Palma failed to yield the right of way and turned left onto Valencia. This led to a collision with the Ram 1500 and Hyundai Tucson.