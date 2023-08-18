x
One dead after crash in Dawson County

42-year-old Shahir Anwar Ahmed of Denver, Colorado was pronounced dead after being transported to Medical Arts Hospital.
DAWSON COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Dawson County on August 17. 

42-year-old Shahir Anwar Ahmed of Denver, Colorado was transported to Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa where he was later pronounced dead. 

The initial investigation revealed Ahmed was traveling in a 2015 Porsche 911 southbound on US Highway 87 when it veered off the roadway. Ahmed then tried to get back into the correct lane, which caused him to strike a culvert in the center median. The vehicle rolled over and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. 

The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

