One dead after a fatal crash in Winkler County

28-year-old Eduardo Lozoya of Odessa was killed in the crash that occurred on SH 302.

The initial investigation revealed that Lozoya was traveling eastbound on SH 302 when he traveled across the yellow line into the westbound lane, and hit into the front of the other vehicle involved in the crash.

Lozoya was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the second vehicle did not sustain any injuries.