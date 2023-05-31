x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One dead after a fatal crash in Ward County

46-year-old Jesus Alva-Fuentes was pronounced dead at the scene on May 30.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

WARD COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on May 30 in Ward County. 

46-year-old Jesus Alva-Fuentes of Odessa was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The initial investigation revealed that Alva-Fuentes was traveling eastbound on IH-20 when he veered into the south barrow ditch. This led to Alva-Fuentes hitting into a concrete overpass pillar. It is unknown at this time whether Alva-Fuentes was wearing a seatbelt or not. 

The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

The stigma behind eating disorders and getting help

Before You Leave, Check This Out