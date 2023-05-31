One dead after a fatal crash in Ward County

46-year-old Jesus Alva-Fuentes was pronounced dead at the scene on May 30.

WARD COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on May 30 in Ward County.

46-year-old Jesus Alva-Fuentes of Odessa was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that Alva-Fuentes was traveling eastbound on IH-20 when he veered into the south barrow ditch. This led to Alva-Fuentes hitting into a concrete overpass pillar. It is unknown at this time whether Alva-Fuentes was wearing a seatbelt or not.