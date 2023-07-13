One dead after a fatal crash in Upton County

35-year-old Jared Jones of Big Lake, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person involved in the crash was not injured.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2007 Sterling Truck with trailer, was traveling westbound on US 67 and was looking to make a left turn onto CR 220 when Jones, driving a 2019 Ford F-350, was also driving behind the truck on US 67 and failed to control his speed. This led to Jones hitting the rear of the truck and later being pronounced dead at the scene.