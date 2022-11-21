One dead after crash in Reeves County

65-year-old Johnny Leeallen Triplett was killed in the crash on November 19 at 4:01 a.m.

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Reeves County on November 19.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2016 Kenworth 680 with a trailer, driven by Johnny Leeallen Triplett, was traveling westbound on IH-20 near Mile Marker 3, while a 2019 Freightliner Columbia with a trailer was also traveling westbound on IH-20 and was stopped in the right lane because of backed up traffic.

Triplett failed to slow down his vehicle and struck the Freightliner Columbia in the rear. Triplett was immediately pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner Columbia was not injured. The investigation is still ongoing, and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.