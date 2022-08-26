x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One dead after a fatal crash in Pecos County

55-year-old Efrain Garcia-Palacios of Mexico was killed in the crash on August 23.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

PECOS COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on August 23 in Pecos County at 1:30 a.m. 

55-year-old Efrain Garcia-Palacios of Mexico was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The initial investigation revealed that Garcia-Palacios was traveling southbound on US 67 at an unsafe speed in a construction zone. Garcia-Palacios was driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra. He eventually veered into the northbound lane and entered into a barrow ditch where he struck a fence and rolled over. Garcia-Palacios was ejected from the vehicle. 

The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive this information. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Unsafe situations at MISD, ECISD prompt disciplinary action against students

Before You Leave, Check This Out