One dead after a fatal crash in Pecos County

PECOS COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on August 23 in Pecos County at 1:30 a.m.

55-year-old Efrain Garcia-Palacios of Mexico was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that Garcia-Palacios was traveling southbound on US 67 at an unsafe speed in a construction zone. Garcia-Palacios was driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra. He eventually veered into the northbound lane and entered into a barrow ditch where he struck a fence and rolled over. Garcia-Palacios was ejected from the vehicle.