One dead after a fatal crash in Midland County

23-year-old Gavin Sexton was killed in the crash on November 9.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Midland County on November 9.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2017 Mack Truck with a trailer was traveling south on FM 1788, while a 2019 Nissan Altima was traveling north on FM 1788. The driver of the Nissan failed to control his speed and swerved to the left into traffic. The Nissan then hit the Mack Truck straight on.

The driver of the Nissan, 23-year-old Gavin Sexton of Kentucky, was killed in the crash. The driver of the Mack Truck was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.