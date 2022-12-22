One dead after crash in Midland County

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Midland County on December 19.
35-year-old Ana Gonzalez-Ruiz of Moriarty, New Mexico was killed in the crash that occurred on State Highway 349 and CR 130.
The initial investigation revealed that Gonzalez-Ruiz, driving in a 2000 Toyota Tacoma, was traveling eastbound on CR 130 approaching the stop sign marked intersection of SH 349, while the other vehicle involved, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling southbound on SH 349. Gonzalez-Ruiz disregarded the stop sign and hit at the intersection by the Silverado.
Gonzalez-Ruiz was transported to the Midland Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after. The other driver involved in the crash did not sustain any injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing, and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.