One dead after crash in Midland County

The crash occurred on December 19 at 8:36 a.m. on State 349 and CR 130.

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Midland County on December 19.

35-year-old Ana Gonzalez-Ruiz of Moriarty, New Mexico was killed in the crash that occurred on State Highway 349 and CR 130.

The initial investigation revealed that Gonzalez-Ruiz, driving in a 2000 Toyota Tacoma, was traveling eastbound on CR 130 approaching the stop sign marked intersection of SH 349, while the other vehicle involved, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling southbound on SH 349. Gonzalez-Ruiz disregarded the stop sign and hit at the intersection by the Silverado.

Gonzalez-Ruiz was transported to the Midland Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after. The other driver involved in the crash did not sustain any injuries.