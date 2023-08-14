One dead after a crash in Midland County

47-year-old Joel Oscar Limonta-Alvarez of Irving was pronounced dead at the scene on August 12

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Midland County on August 12.

The initial investigation revealed that Limonta-Alvarez was traveling northbound on SH-349, driving a 2009 Kenworth truck with trailer, when his front left tire blew out. This caused his vehicle to veer off to the southbound lane and collide with a utility pole.