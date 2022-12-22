One dead after crash in Lea County

The incident occurred on December 21 around 3:00 p.m. on US Highway 62/180.

The incident occurred on US Highway 62/180 near mile marker 63 at around 3:00 p.m.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2015 Nissan Passenger, driven by 45-year-old Earl Burton of Woodlands, Texas, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US Highway 62/180.

Burton soon after collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling westbound on US Highway 62/180.

Burton sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Silverado was treated by the emergency medical team on the scene with minor injuries.