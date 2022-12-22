One dead after crash in Lea County

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — One person has been killed in a crash in Lea County on December 21.
The incident occurred on US Highway 62/180 near mile marker 63 at around 3:00 p.m.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2015 Nissan Passenger, driven by 45-year-old Earl Burton of Woodlands, Texas, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US Highway 62/180.
Burton soon after collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling westbound on US Highway 62/180.
Burton sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Silverado was treated by the emergency medical team on the scene with minor injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing, and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.