One dead after a fatal crash in Lea County

The three-vehicle crash occurred on November 9 at 5:00 a.m. on State Road 128, west of Jal.

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — One person has been killed in a fatal three-vehicle crash on State Road 128 in Lea County.

The incident occurred on November 9 at 5:00 a.m. 18-year-old Francisco Saenz Hinojos of El Paso was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that Hinojos was traveling eastbound on NM 128. Hinojos then crossed over into the westbound lane for an unknown reason and crashed into a 2014 Volvo head-on. This led to the Volvo eventually colliding into a 2022 Ford F-150.

The driver of the Volvo was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the people in the Ford F-150 were not injured at all.