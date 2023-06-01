One dead after a fatal crash in Glasscock County

GLASSCOCK COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Glasscock County on May 31.
48-year-old Cipriano Gutierrez of Del Rio, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person involved in the crash was not injured.
The initial investigation revealed that Gutierrez, driving a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling westbound on SH 158, while the other vehicle, a 2019 Peterbilt with trailer, was traveling westbound on SH 158 in the same lane. The Peterbilt was slowing down and attempting to make a left turn on CR 110 when Gutierrez failed to control his vehicle and crashed into the trailer of the Peterbilt.
The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.