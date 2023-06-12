x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One dead after a fatal crash in Gaines County

64-year-old Thomas Clark was pronounced dead at the scene on June 11.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Gaines County on June 11. 

64-year-old Thomas Clark was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two people involved in the crash were not injured. 

The initial investigation revealed that a 2019 Ford F-250 with Trailer was traveling eastbound on US 180, while Clark, driving a KTM 1290 Motorcycle, was traveling westbound on US 180. The Ford F-250 suffered a tire blow out and went into the westbound lane of US 180. This led to the vehicle striking Calrk's motorcycle. 

Clark was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. 

The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Make sure your dog's paws aren't getting burned on a hot day

Before You Leave, Check This Out