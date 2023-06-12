One dead after a fatal crash in Gaines County

64-year-old Thomas Clark was pronounced dead at the scene on June 11.

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Gaines County on June 11.

64-year-old Thomas Clark was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two people involved in the crash were not injured.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2019 Ford F-250 with Trailer was traveling eastbound on US 180, while Clark, driving a KTM 1290 Motorcycle, was traveling westbound on US 180. The Ford F-250 suffered a tire blow out and went into the westbound lane of US 180. This led to the vehicle striking Calrk's motorcycle.

Clark was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.