One dead after crash in Gaines County

34-year-old Faustino Garcia of Roswell, New Mexico was officially pronounced dead on July 21 after succumbing to his injuries in the hospital.

The initial investigation revealed that Garcia was traveling southbound on State Highway 214. The other vehicle involved, a 2015 Peterbilt truck, was on the shoulder of SH-214 when it attempted to pull onto the roadway and eventually was struck by Garcia.

Garcia was immediately transported to UMC in Lubbock. Eight days later, Garcia was pronounced dead due to his injuries. Garcia was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The other person involved in the crash was not injured.