One dead after a fatal crash in Ector County

51-year-old Luis Carlos Lujan-Gameros of Odessa was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Ector County on May 26.

51-year-old Luis Carlos Lujan-Gameros of Odessa was pronounced dead at the scene by Odessa EMS. The other person involved in the crash has been treated and released by Medical Center Hospital.

The initial investigation revealed that Lujan-Gameros was traveling south on State Loop 338 when Lujan-Gameros was unable to stay in a single lane and veered of the roadway. This would lead to the vehicle striking a fence once it was off the road.