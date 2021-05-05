One dead after crash in Ector County

DPS said Jackson attempted to pass a truck but collided with the vehicle before leaving the roadway and rolling.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — One individual has died after a fatal two vehicle crash in Ector County.

41-year-old Jarone R. Jackson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead after being taken to Medical Center Hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Preliminary investigations said Jackson and the other driver were on FM 1936, when Jackson attempted to pass her and collided with her truck. Soon after, Jackson's vehicle left the roadway and rolled over.