One dead after a crash in Gaines County

55-year-old Elisabeth Hildebrand of Seminole was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on August 14.

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Gaines County on August 14.

55-year-old Elisabeth Hildebrand of Seminole was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person involved in the crash was not injured.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2008 Peterbilt truck with trailer was traveling northbound on SH 214, while a 2018 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Hildebrand, was traveling southbound on SH 214. The Peterbilt truck was attempting to turn left onto FM 2056 when it failed to yield the right of way leading to a crash with Hildebrand.