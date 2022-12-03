One car fatal crash in Andrews County kills 19-year-old man

Passenger Fabian Terceno of Denver City was killed while the driver veered off the road.

ANDREWS, Texas — At around 7:20 a.m. Friday morning, 19-year-old Fabian Terceno was pronounced dead after his driver reered off the road and the vehicle rolled over multiple times.

The driver of the 2019 Freightliner truck was 24-year-old Aaron Alfredo-Cordova Bustillos.

The truck was traveling southbound on US 385 when it veered off the roadway to the roadway to the east. Bustillos then over steered, causing the truck to roll over multiple times, causing Terceno to be ejected from the vehicle.