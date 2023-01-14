Oncor reporting almost 800 homes in Midland without power

Oncor says that power is expected to be restored around 11 a.m.- 12 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 12:23 p.m. Saturday, the homes affected below should have their power back.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: According to Oncor, the homes near Midland College have their power back, about an hour and thirty minutes before expected.

Homes around Stonegate Fellowship still have an estimated restoration around 11 a.m.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Oncor is reporting about 797 homes that don't have power right now.

Around 634 homes around Midland College are experiencing a power outage along with around 163 homes around the Stonegate Fellowship on West Wadley Avenue.

The estimated restoration date for the area near Midland College is 12 p.m. Saturday and the area around Stonegate Fellowship is 11 a.m.