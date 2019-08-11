TEXAS, USA — Injuries can take a huge toll on families, particularly when the injured person is an oilfield workers.

Oilfield Helping Hands is a non-profit that offers those families of injured oilfield workers a helping hand.

OHH raises money to give directly to families of injured workers who are struggling to pay bills.

The Permian Chapter has a golf fundraiser coming up on November 11.

The non-profit has chapters all across the country, but only reopened the Permian chapter six years ago. This chapter covers 21 counties, including Ector, Midland, and Andrews, as well as Lea and Eddy County, New Mexico.

In 2019, the organization reached the milestone of having raised $5 million for families in need.

"We do see a lot of car related incidents unfortunately," said Tom Migchelbrink, the treasurer for OHH's Permian branch.

"We do see a variety of other injuries but from our point of view, when we are working with somebody, we really like to see it come full circle. We have a couple recipients of OHH who have made it back on their feet sponsoring and that's really great to see someone come full circle."

In order to qualify for the assistance, applicants need to have worked in the petroleum industry for at least four years. Additionally, the majority of the household's income must come from oil work.

If you meet all of these requirements, you can apply at OHH's website.

RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott thanks oil, gas industry leaders at Texas Oil & Gas Association Lonestar Energy Forum

RELATED: Half of traffic deaths in Texas come from energy-producing areas including the Permian Basin