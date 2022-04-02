OFR welcomes new firefighters, EMTs with badge pinning ceremony

They welcomed 15 rookies into the department.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue has grown in numbers, as new recruits officially joined the department Friday.

A pinning ceremony took place at the Central Fire Station truck room.

The ceremony recognized the newest firefighters and EMTs that will be serving our community, and plenty of friends and family were on hand to congratulate them on their accomplishment.

"You know when you come into the fire service you are basically coming into a very large family,” Odessa Fire Chief John Alvarez said. “So that large family becomes part of us as well. It's really exciting to see the new ones come in and bring their family members. We are going to support them as much as we can.”

15 men and women will join the team. For anyone else interested in joining, OFR will hold new hire events in May and June.