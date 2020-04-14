ODESSA, Texas — Amazing grace, how sweet the sound -- that's melody that could be heard throughout an Odessa neighborhood Easter Sunday.

Fire fighter and paramedic Ivan Guevara took a moment during his shift to play Amazing Grace on his saxophone. His performance was posted to Facebook with the caption, "His grace is still enough."

Guevara is stationed at Fire Station 4 near Odessa College. People that live near the area report being able to hear the music Sunday afternoon.

As of Monday night, the video has been shared over 200 times.

See the video here:

Resurrection Sunday! Inspired by Ricky Casioce to play Amazing Grace! His grace is still enough! Happy Easter everyone. Posted by Ivan Guevara on Sunday, April 12, 2020

