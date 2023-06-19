OFR: No need for concern over strong gas smell near W 2nd Street

The department said the cause of the smell is a damaged heater treater.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the 3200 block of W 2nd Street Monday night to investigate several reports of a strong gas smell in the area.

They said that while the smell is strong, there is no reason for residents to be concerned.

The cause of the smell is a damaged heater treater that is spewing product, believed to be crude with H2S, into the air and onto the ground near the Western Oaks Trailer Park.

The department said the site seems to be abandoned, and the company numbers are all disconnected.

Environmental, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Railroad Commission of Texas have all been notified and multiple agencies are working to figure out who it belongs to.