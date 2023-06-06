OFR crews respond to fire at Peppertree Apartments

The city said there were no reported injuries.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue crews extinguished a fire at Peppertree Apartments Tuesday afternoon.

According to the City of Odessa, when OFR responded to 4600 Oakwood Dr., they found the exterior of a single-story apartment building and some wood fencing on fire.

Firefighters stopped the fire from extending into the attic of the complex and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire was not made immediately clear.