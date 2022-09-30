OFR Assistant Fire Chief retires after 30 years

The entire department came together to honor White and celebrate his legacy.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue celebrated one of their own Friday.

Assistant Fire Chief of Administration Joey White retired after 30 years of service.

The entire department came together to honor White and the legacy he leaves behind.

"The thing about Chief White is what I can always say about him, he's always built those relationships, he was good at that," said Fire Chief John Alvarez.